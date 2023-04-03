Positives for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) as stock gains in recent trading

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is -0.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.15 and a high of $120.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $86.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38%.

Currently trading at $88.13, the stock is 1.67% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -4.68% off its SMA200. NTRS registered -27.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.16%.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.51%, and is 5.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has around 23600 employees, a market worth around $18.02B and $7.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.74. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.73% and -27.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Northern Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.42M, and float is at 207.30M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allnutt Lauren E,the company’sEVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Allnutt Lauren E sold 559 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $87.30 per share for a total of $48801.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5576.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Tyler Jason J. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $96.98 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30470.0 shares of the NTRS stock.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -2.74% down over the past 12 months and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is -13.92% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -2.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.