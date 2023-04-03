Positives for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) as stock gains in recent trading

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is -18.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.81 and a high of $69.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $48.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.23% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.96, the stock is -12.37% and -20.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -17.69% off its SMA200. TCBI registered -16.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.60%.

The stock witnessed a -25.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.03%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has around 2198 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.90 and Fwd P/E is 11.82. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.88% and -29.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.31M, and float is at 47.54M with Short Float at 7.18%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STALLINGS ROBERT W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $21.18 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that STALLINGS ROBERT W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $21.67 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the TCBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, STALLINGS ROBERT W (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $21.94 for $65820.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -36.31% down over the past 12 months and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is -12.58% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -25.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.