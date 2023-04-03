Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) is -52.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 10.80% and -17.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -7.66% at the moment leaves the stock -65.02% off its SMA200. PRE registered -87.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.98%.

The stock witnessed a -8.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.15%, and is 29.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.47% over the week and 13.56% over the month.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $142.40M and $275.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.88. Distance from 52-week low is 37.14% and -89.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.50%).

Prenetics Global Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.98M, and float is at 76.16M with Short Float at 0.44%.