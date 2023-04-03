Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PB Stock Is Going Next

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is -15.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.25 and a high of $78.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PB stock was last observed hovering at around $60.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $75.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.62% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.77% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.52, the stock is -4.57% and -13.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -13.90% off its SMA200. PB registered -12.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.93%.

The stock witnessed a -13.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.66%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has around 3633 employees, a market worth around $5.55B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.74 and Fwd P/E is 9.83. Profit margin for the company is 47.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.61% and -21.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.29M, and float is at 87.37M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TIMANUS H E JR,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $61.50 per share for a total of $61500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that TIMANUS H E JR (Chairman) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $62.90 per share for $62900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the PB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Osmonov Asylbek (CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $61.54 for $61540.0. The insider now directly holds 15,746 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -36.31% down over the past 12 months and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) that is -25.64% lower over the same period. First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is -28.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.