Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is 32.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUNG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is -2.12% and 9.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -12.62% off its SMA200. LUNG registered -54.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.47%.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.18%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $412.99M and $53.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 174.69% and -60.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.40%).

Pulmonx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.90% this year.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.38M, and float is at 36.03M with Short Float at 7.23%.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by French Glendon E. III,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that French Glendon E. III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $11.03 per share for a total of $31932.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Pulmonx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Lehman David Aaron (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,264 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $11.03 per share for $13942.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42896.0 shares of the LUNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Sung Derrick (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,264 shares at an average price of $11.03 for $13942.0. The insider now directly holds 261,482 shares of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG).

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.11% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -39.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.