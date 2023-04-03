Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) – The 16.49% Upside Potential Remains

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is -7.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.38 and a high of $51.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.92% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.07% lower than the price target low of $42.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.93, the stock is -0.32% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -2.07% off its SMA200. QGEN registered -8.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.43%.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.49%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has around 6178 employees, a market worth around $10.39B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.98 and Fwd P/E is 19.82. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.74% and -10.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.77M, and float is at 226.94M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -39.92% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -3.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.