Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is 16.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.33 and a high of $168.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PWR stock was last observed hovering at around $166.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $166.64, the stock is 3.89% and 6.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 16.85% off its SMA200. PWR registered 26.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.26%.

The stock witnessed a 4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.78%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has around 47300 employees, a market worth around $23.98B and $17.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.16 and Fwd P/E is 20.67. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.72% and -1.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.21M, and float is at 141.17M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WAYNE DONALD,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that WAYNE DONALD sold 3,956 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $162.85 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46823.0 shares.

Quanta Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that WAYNE DONALD (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 23,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $163.68 per share for $3.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50367.0 shares of the PWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, WAYNE DONALD (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 14,476 shares at an average price of $162.89 for $2.36 million. The insider now directly holds 49,647 shares of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AECOM (ACM) that is trading 7.77% up over the past 12 months and MasTec Inc. (MTZ) that is 9.65% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 41.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.