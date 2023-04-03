Royal Bank of Canada (RY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:RY Stock Is Going Next

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is 1.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.63 and a high of $112.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RY stock was last observed hovering at around $94.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $95.58, the stock is -0.08% and -3.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.93% off its SMA200. RY registered -14.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.22%.

The stock witnessed a -4.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.58%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has around 92662 employees, a market worth around $131.68B and $39.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.29% and -15.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 0.97%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -33.49% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -26.30% lower over the same period.