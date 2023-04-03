RXO Inc. (RXO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) is 14.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $19.64, the stock is -0.36% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 5.75% off its SMA200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.94% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.02%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

RXO Inc. (RXO) has around 6248 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $4.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.55 and Fwd P/E is 19.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.15% and -22.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

RXO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.34M, and float is at 116.22M with Short Float at 2.12%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at RXO Inc. (RXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times.