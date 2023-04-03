Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) is 3.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.77 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $32.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.67% off the consensus price target high of $39.13 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -15.91% lower than the price target low of $24.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.91, the stock is -1.98% and -1.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 5.47% off its SMA200. SNN registered -14.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.14%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has around 19012 employees, a market worth around $11.85B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.83. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.17% and -18.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Nephew plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 436.39M, and float is at 217.58M with Short Float at 0.64%.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.69% down over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is 11.92% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.