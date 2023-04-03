Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) is -9.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $24.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STOK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $8.33, the stock is -3.72% and -7.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -29.83% off its SMA200. STOK registered -62.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.02%.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.85%, and is 8.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $359.44M and $12.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.08% and -66.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.30% this year.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.44M, and float is at 36.97M with Short Float at 10.65%.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ticho Barry,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Ticho Barry sold 9,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $10.02 per share for a total of $92491.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Ticho Barry (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 3,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $10.03 per share for $37745.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the STOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Ticho Barry (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 267 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $2670.0. The insider now directly holds 124,723 shares of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK).

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is trading -7.05% down over the past 12 months.