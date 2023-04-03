The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is -27.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.74 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 39.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is -1.81% and -17.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -10.49% off its SMA200. GEO registered 31.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.00%.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.53%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $987.83M and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.77 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.34% and -36.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.70% this year.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.17M, and float is at 118.21M with Short Float at 20.40%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black James H.,the company’sSVP & Pres, Secure Services. SEC filings show that Black James H. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $10.99 per share for a total of $32970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6373.0 shares.

The GEO Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that March Shayn P. (VP of Finance and Treasurer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $10.00 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56779.0 shares of the GEO stock.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading -9.18% down over the past 12 months.