The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) down -28.47% since start of the year

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -28.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.02 and a high of $46.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.35% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 22.25% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.99, the stock is 2.07% and -14.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -27.13% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -39.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.22%.

The stock witnessed a -11.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.85%, and is 8.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 7.69. Distance from 52-week low is 11.87% and -39.97% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.57M, and float is at 195.29M with Short Float at 2.52%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 3,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $75.11 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 7,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $74.51 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8365.0 shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) disposed off 9,058 shares at an average price of $73.22 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 8,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).