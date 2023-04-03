These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is -17.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.05 and a high of $231.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $118.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.0%.

Currently trading at $121.61, the stock is -0.62% and -11.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -25.27% off its SMA200. AAP registered -42.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.83%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.88%, and is 9.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $7.03B and $11.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.72 and Fwd P/E is 10.60. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.51% and -47.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.44M, and float is at 58.78M with Short Float at 5.90%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 21.89% up over the past 12 months and AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is 19.09% higher over the same period.