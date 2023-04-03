These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is -39.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.72% off the consensus price target high of $11.94 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.48% higher than the price target low of $0.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.75, the stock is -4.95% and -23.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -60.89% off its SMA200. AFMD registered -82.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.27%.

The stock witnessed a -11.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.38%, and is 12.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $110.54M and $45.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.51% and -85.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.34M, and float is at 140.95M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is trading -65.12% down over the past 12 months.