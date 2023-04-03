These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BioNTech SE (BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is -17.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.08 and a high of $188.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $122.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0% off its average median price target of $164.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.34% off the consensus price target high of $241.15 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.31% lower than the price target low of $120.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.57, the stock is -3.26% and -7.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -15.49% off its SMA200. BNTX registered -27.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.76%.

The stock witnessed a -2.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.64%, and is -2.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) has around 4530 employees, a market worth around $29.54B and $18.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.01 and Fwd P/E is 19.87. Profit margin for the company is 54.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.40% and -34.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.00%).

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioNTech SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.76M, and float is at 212.73M with Short Float at 0.84%.