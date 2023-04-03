These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is 25.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $118.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $65.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $66.19, the stock is 9.37% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 18.53% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -36.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.96%.

The stock witnessed a 5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.02%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 1011 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $595.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.76% and -44.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.20% this year.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.13M, and float is at 46.42M with Short Float at 10.71%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weise Stephen,the company’sEVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain. SEC filings show that Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -46.12% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 31.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.