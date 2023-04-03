These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is -13.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $13.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.34% off the consensus price target high of $19.57 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is 0.32% and -14.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -13.24% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -37.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.87%.

The stock witnessed a -15.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.60%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has around 23245 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $5.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.55 and Fwd P/E is 14.17. Distance from 52-week low is 29.07% and -44.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.23M, and float is at 135.24M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.69% down over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is 8.37% higher over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -48.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.