These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) is -21.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.26 and a high of $88.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.53% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.37% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.58, the stock is 1.75% and -11.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -19.69% off its SMA200. LIVN registered -46.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.90%.

The stock witnessed a -6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.73%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.25% and -50.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivaNova PLC (LIVN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivaNova PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.47M, and float is at 53.31M with Short Float at 3.63%.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at LivaNova PLC (LIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonald Damien,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $54.56 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83749.0 shares.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading 11.92% up over the past 12 months and PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) that is -25.34% lower over the same period. CONMED Corporation (CNMD) is -30.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.