These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is 8.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.25 and a high of $76.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSNC stock was last observed hovering at around $55.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.6% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.47, the stock is 1.58% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 1.84% off its SMA200. SSNC registered -25.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.43%.

The stock witnessed a -4.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.68%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has around 27600 employees, a market worth around $13.91B and $5.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.80% and -26.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 251.60M, and float is at 219.75M with Short Float at 1.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanwar Rahul,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $62.50 per share for a total of $4.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) sold a total of 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $63.06 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the SSNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) disposed off 80,068 shares at an average price of $62.56 for $5.01 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 47.33% up over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is 24.15% higher over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 10.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.