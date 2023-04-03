These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for TORM plc (TRMD)

TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is 6.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.05 and a high of $36.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6%.

Currently trading at $31.13, the stock is -7.51% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 9.11% at the moment leaves the stock 27.88% off its SMA200. TRMD registered 258.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.54%.

The stock witnessed a -13.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is -5.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

TORM plc (TRMD) has around 446 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.80 and Fwd P/E is 4.74. Distance from 52-week low is 286.71% and -14.95% from its 52-week high.

TORM plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year.

TORM plc (TRMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.77M, and float is at 28.25M with Short Float at 1.32%.

TORM plc (TRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TORM plc (TRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.