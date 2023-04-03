Things appear to be looking up for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -4.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $193.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.7% off the consensus price target high of $233.86 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 88.46% higher than the price target low of $168.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is 5.71% and -5.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 15.91% off its SMA200. QFIN registered 20.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.97%.

The stock witnessed a -11.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.62%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has around 2129 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.32 and Fwd P/E is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.86% and -23.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.82M, and float is at 153.39M with Short Float at 2.11%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is trading -64.89% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -75.89% lower over the same period.