Things appear to be looking up for Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is 11.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $10.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OIS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $8.33, the stock is -0.19% and -3.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 29.78% off its SMA200. OIS registered 19.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.25%.

The stock witnessed a -18.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.49%, and is 10.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has around 2738 employees, a market worth around $520.13M and $737.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.12. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.66% and -20.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.40% this year.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.68M, and float is at 62.06M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moses Philip Scott,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) that is trading -19.57% down over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is -22.73% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 29.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.