Things appear to be looking up for TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.84 and a high of $65.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $59.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $72.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.35% off the consensus price target high of $84.78 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -15.13% lower than the price target low of $51.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.05, the stock is -0.14% and -3.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 6.45% off its SMA200. TTE registered 15.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.79%.

The stock witnessed a -5.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101279 employees, a market worth around $146.92B and $263.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.57 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.68% and -9.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 0.19%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 21.90% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 30.89% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -6.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.