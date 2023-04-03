Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is 7.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.57 and a high of $58.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83%.

Currently trading at $39.20, the stock is 1.56% and -3.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. TNL registered -32.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.62%.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.44%, and is 9.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has around 18200 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.77% and -33.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.80M, and float is at 75.12M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHAVY OLIVIER,the company’s. SEC filings show that CHAVY OLIVIER sold 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $37.51 per share for a total of $99402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12411.0 shares.

Travel + Leisure Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that HERRERA GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 2,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $37.53 per share for $77650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, HERRERA GEORGE (Director) disposed off 786 shares at an average price of $43.52 for $34205.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL).