United Rentals Inc. (URI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is 11.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.54 and a high of $481.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URI stock was last observed hovering at around $386.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.56%.

Currently trading at $395.76, the stock is -3.63% and -7.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 16.51% off its SMA200. URI registered 10.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.50%.

The stock witnessed a -15.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $26.80B and $11.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.30 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.67% and -17.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

United Rentals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.80% this year.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.39M, and float is at 68.94M with Short Float at 4.51%.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flannery Matthew John,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Flannery Matthew John sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $477.99 per share for a total of $5.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

United Rentals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Asplund Dale A (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 13,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $436.26 per share for $5.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19229.0 shares of the URI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) disposed off 4,761 shares at an average price of $434.56 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 15,942 shares of United Rentals Inc. (URI).

United Rentals Inc. (URI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) that is trading -30.92% down over the past 12 months. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is 1.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.