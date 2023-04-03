United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Is Down -19.46% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is -19.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.21 and a high of $283.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $219.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.96% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.28% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -49.31% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $223.96, the stock is -0.07% and -7.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -6.76% off its SMA200. UTHR registered 27.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.70%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.85%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has around 985 employees, a market worth around $10.14B and $1.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.90 and Fwd P/E is 10.70. Profit margin for the company is 37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.30% and -20.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

United Therapeutics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.10M, and float is at 44.76M with Short Float at 2.98%.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 746 insider transactions have happened at United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 628 and purchases happening 118 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTHBLATT MARTINE A,the company’sCHAIRPERSON & CEO. SEC filings show that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $217.14 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130.0 shares.

United Therapeutics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A (CHAIRPERSON & CEO) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $217.53 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 130.0 shares of the UTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A (CHAIRPERSON & CEO) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $219.98 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 130 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -22.20% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.11% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -64.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.