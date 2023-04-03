Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 75.46% Upside

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) is -40.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is -9.22% and -28.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -24.25% off its SMA200. VLN registered -43.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.87%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.18%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) has around 313 employees, a market worth around $322.51M and $90.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.58. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.71% and -46.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.63M, and float is at 89.08M with Short Float at 0.21%.