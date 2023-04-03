Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) up 2.65% since start of the year

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is 2.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.63 and a high of $56.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.52% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.9% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.24, the stock is 1.73% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -5.08% off its SMA200. VRNT registered -27.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.41%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $902.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.74% and -33.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verint Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.84M, and float is at 63.32M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BODNER DAN,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BODNER DAN sold 30,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $35.89 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Verint Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that KURTZ WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $35.66 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16970.0 shares of the VRNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, FANTE PETER (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 8,202 shares at an average price of $35.11 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 38,766 shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT).

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -7.05% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -34.51% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 11.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.