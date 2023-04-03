VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) – The 18.25% Upside Potential Remains

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is 2.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.25 and a high of $228.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $206.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.23% off its average median price target of $258.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.25% off the consensus price target high of $265.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.14% higher than the price target low of $252.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $211.33, the stock is 6.60% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -4.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.96%.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.90%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 914 employees, a market worth around $21.61B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.85 and Fwd P/E is 25.89. Profit margin for the company is 47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.12% and -7.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (326.40%).

VeriSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.50M, and float is at 104.83M with Short Float at 1.12%.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McPherson Danny R,the company’sEVP- Engineering, Ops. & CSO. SEC filings show that McPherson Danny R sold 125 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $201.88 per share for a total of $25235.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27536.0 shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $200.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 659,810 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -4.35% down over the past 12 months and Zscaler Inc. (ZS) that is -51.30% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 21.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.