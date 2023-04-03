Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) is 13.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -14.06% and -27.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -82.35% off its SMA200. VS registered -97.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.74%.

The stock witnessed a -20.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.93%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 13.48% over the month.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $6.00M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.81% and -97.68% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.68M, and float is at 1.94M with Short Float at 21.49%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Versus Systems Inc. (VS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times.