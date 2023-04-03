What should you know before buying stock in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is 10.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.62 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $30.31, the stock is 7.17% and 6.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock 2.59% off its SMA200. DRVN registered 12.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.90%.

The stock witnessed a 7.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.27%, and is 7.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.24 and Fwd P/E is 20.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.11% and -14.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 342.80% this year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.74M, and float is at 61.91M with Short Float at 4.81%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARONSON NEAL K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ARONSON NEAL K sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $32.19 per share for a total of $225.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32.76 million shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Driven Equity LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,742,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $32.19 per share for $152.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29.54 million shares of the DRVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,257,203 shares at an average price of $32.19 for $72.66 million. The insider now directly holds 14,056,415 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is trading 29.87% up over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is -4.26% lower over the same period. Monro Inc. (MNRO) is 8.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.