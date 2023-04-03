What should you know before buying stock in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is 1.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $14.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VGR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $12.01, the stock is -0.79% and -5.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 8.56% off its SMA200. VGR registered 13.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.19%.

The stock witnessed a -9.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.26%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has around 536 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.95 and Fwd P/E is 8.34. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.00% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.86M, and float is at 131.04M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBOW BENNETT S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEBOW BENNETT S sold 117,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $12.09 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Vector Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that BERNSTEIN RONALD J (Director) sold a total of 7,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $13.97 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25630.0 shares of the VGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, BERNSTEIN RONALD J (Director) disposed off 4,600 shares at an average price of $14.15 for $65099.0. The insider now directly holds 33,030 shares of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 3.52% up over the past 12 months and 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) that is -67.69% lower over the same period. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is -14.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.