Why CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) is 5.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $22.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $19.58, the stock is 2.93% and -0.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 1.11% off its SMA200. CTRE registered 2.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.50%.

The stock witnessed a -0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.82%, and is 5.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $196.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.58. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.40% and -12.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.00% this year.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.23M, and float is at 95.30M with Short Float at 2.91%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -26.74% down over the past 12 months and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) that is -22.02% lower over the same period. Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is 26.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.