Why Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) is -1.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.72 and a high of $17.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.23% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.2% higher than the price target low of $13.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.21, the stock is 3.99% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -9.99% off its SMA200. EFC registered -29.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.65%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.71%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $822.34M and $282.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.56. Profit margin for the company is -30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.85% and -29.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ellington Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.30% this year.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.31M, and float is at 56.75M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.