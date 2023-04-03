Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -1.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is 0.69% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.10% off its SMA200. GOL registered -63.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.51%.

The stock witnessed a 31.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.07%, and is 9.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 14048 employees, a market worth around $549.80M and $2.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.74. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.83% and -66.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.00% this year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.44M, and float is at 143.76M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -11.21% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 14.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.