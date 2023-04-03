Why Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is 15.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.38 and a high of $74.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HXL stock was last observed hovering at around $68.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.31% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -33.82% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.25, the stock is -1.05% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 12.97% off its SMA200. HXL registered 14.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.60%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.35%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has around 5328 employees, a market worth around $5.74B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.93 and Fwd P/E is 27.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.05% and -8.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hexcel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 618.30% this year.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.40M, and float is at 83.72M with Short Float at 4.85%.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Hexcel Corporation (HXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merlot Thierry. SEC filings show that Merlot Thierry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $72.66 per share for a total of $72660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37010.0 shares.

Hexcel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Minus Marilyn (Director) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $71.31 per share for $49917.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3672.0 shares of the HXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Merlot Thierry () disposed off 565 shares at an average price of $70.91 for $40064.0. The insider now directly holds 38,010 shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 13.45% up over the past 12 months and Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -14.69% lower over the same period. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -6.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.