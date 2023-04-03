Why MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is -18.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.32 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $18.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.35% higher than the price target low of $15.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is 6.15% and -1.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -5.49% off its SMA200. MAG registered -21.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.41%.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.36%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 66.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.99. Distance from 52-week low is 22.77% and -31.40% from its 52-week high.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 711.10% this year.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.88M, and float is at 97.88M with Short Float at 1.94%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -4.33% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -46.03% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -17.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.