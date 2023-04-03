Why Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -4.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.59 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $32.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $38.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $42.60 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.95% higher than the price target low of $34.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.40, the stock is 1.45% and -3.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -5.83% off its SMA200. PBA registered -14.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.99%.

The stock witnessed a -4.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.48%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.53 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Distance from 52-week low is 9.50% and -24.19% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.34M, and float is at 549.82M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 5.82% up over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 50.09% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -17.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.