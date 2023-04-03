Why should you keep an eye on Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)?

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) is -20.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.35 and a high of $75.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.16% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 8.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.32, the stock is -4.62% and -13.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -33.19% off its SMA200. ARVN registered -57.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.02%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.63%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has around 415 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $131.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.77% and -63.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.20%).

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arvinas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.50M, and float is at 48.29M with Short Float at 10.56%.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Houston John G,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Houston John G sold 5,878 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $29.53 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

Arvinas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Cassidy Sean A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $29.53 per share for $51530.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ARVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Taylor Ian (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,051 shares at an average price of $29.53 for $31036.0. The insider now directly holds 101,721 shares of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN).

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -39.92% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 3.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.