Why should you keep an eye on Black Knight Inc. (BKI)?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -6.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.85 and a high of $79.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $56.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05%.

Currently trading at $57.56, the stock is 1.63% and -3.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -7.73% off its SMA200. BKI registered -1.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.32%.

The stock witnessed a -0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.78%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $8.86B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.77 and Fwd P/E is 22.10. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.90% and -27.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 117.90% this year.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.40M, and float is at 150.82M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is -22.46% lower over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -25.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.