Why should you keep an eye on Braskem S.A. (BAK)?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) is -16.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $19.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $12.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.77% off the consensus price target high of $19.63 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.47% higher than the price target low of $8.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 5.26% and -3.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -29.17% off its SMA200. BAK registered -59.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.37%.

The stock witnessed a -1.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.57%, and is 12.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has around 8126 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $18.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.12. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.00% and -61.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braskem S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.27M, and float is at 101.75M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -26.10% down over the past 12 months and Celanese Corporation (CE) that is -24.72% lower over the same period. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is -51.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.