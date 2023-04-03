Why should you keep an eye on Cutera Inc. (CUTR)?

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) is -46.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.49 and a high of $74.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUTR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $23.62, the stock is -15.25% and -24.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -42.52% off its SMA200. CUTR registered -63.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.50%.

The stock witnessed a -23.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.56%, and is -12.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has around 461 employees, a market worth around $461.30M and $252.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.51. Profit margin for the company is -26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.02% and -68.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.90% this year.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.59M, and float is at 19.11M with Short Float at 25.95%.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mowry David H,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mowry David H bought 996 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $50.12 per share for a total of $49920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading -60.88% down over the past 12 months and IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is -55.38% lower over the same period.