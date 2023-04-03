Will Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is 0.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.44 and a high of $56.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJRD stock was last observed hovering at around $56.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $56.17, the stock is 0.55% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 15.71% off its SMA200. AJRD registered 44.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.41%.

The stock witnessed a -0.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.30%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.37% over the week and 0.47% over the month.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has around 5283 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.55 and Fwd P/E is 24.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.16% and -0.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.30M, and float is at 77.74M with Short Float at 7.40%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drake Eileen P.,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Drake Eileen P. sold 39,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $41.60 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that BOEHLE DANIEL L. (CFO and VP) sold a total of 12,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $40.52 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57148.0 shares of the AJRD stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 6.01% up over the past 12 months and Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) that is -49.96% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 1.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.