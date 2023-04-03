Will BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is 32.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.20 and a high of $33.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRBR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.05% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -17.24% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is 9.08% and 12.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 32.25% off its SMA200. BRBR registered 45.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.67%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.92%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.59 and Fwd P/E is 23.50. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.32% and 0.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.90M, and float is at 130.30M with Short Float at 2.95%.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEIN ELLIOT JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $23.67 per share for a total of $47340.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19551.0 shares.