Will Bruker Corporation (BRKR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is 15.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.42 and a high of $78.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $77.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.4% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -25.14% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.84, the stock is 5.93% and 8.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 21.61% off its SMA200. BRKR registered 16.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.21%.

The stock witnessed a 7.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.44%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has around 8525 employees, a market worth around $11.40B and $2.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.64 and Fwd P/E is 27.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.83% and -0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.10M, and float is at 98.87M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Bruker Corporation (BRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friend Cynthia M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Friend Cynthia M sold 921 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $68.26 per share for a total of $62867.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11576.0 shares.

Bruker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that PACKER RICHARD A (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $66.18 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59907.0 shares of the BRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Kastner Marc A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $70.75 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 8,051 shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -3.16% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -33.94% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -25.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.