Will Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is 5.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.58 and a high of $57.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROCK stock was last observed hovering at around $47.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.64% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.17% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.50, the stock is -0.40% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 3.69% off its SMA200. ROCK registered 6.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.44%.

The stock witnessed a -9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.80%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) has around 2117 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.01 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.59% and -15.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.20M, and float is at 30.78M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Myers Linda Kristine,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Myers Linda Kristine bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $38.16 per share for a total of $61053.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12683.0 shares.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) that is trading -3.67% down over the past 12 months and Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) that is 26.95% higher over the same period. Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is -11.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.