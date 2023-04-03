Will Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is -5.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 82.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -13.85% and -22.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -29.37% off its SMA200. MREO registered -32.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.67%.

The stock witnessed a -21.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.66%, and is -10.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 134.85% and -61.79% from its 52-week high.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.99M, and float is at 124.99M with Short Float at 3.06%.