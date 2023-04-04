Amesite Inc. (AMST) on Track to Reach $40.80 in a Year

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is 123.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.08% off its average median price target of $40.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.5% higher than the price target low of $40.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.69, the stock is 75.82% and 40.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing 79.69% at the moment leaves the stock 16.90% off its SMA200. AMST registered -31.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.17%.

The stock witnessed a 53.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.21%, and is 91.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.24% over the week and 12.18% over the month.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $10.60M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.64% and -62.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amesite Inc. (AMST) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amesite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.50% this year.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.52M, and float is at 1.73M with Short Float at 3.54%.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sastry Ann Marie,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Sastry Ann Marie bought 1,019 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $3159.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Amesite Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Sastry Ann Marie (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $3.00 per share for $6000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the AMST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Sastry Ann Marie (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $6000.0. The insider now directly holds 529,079 shares of Amesite Inc. (AMST).