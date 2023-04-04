Analysts suggest Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) could spike 35.93% in a year

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) is 278.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $78.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFAI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.14% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.22, the stock is 256.98% and 119.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.55 million and changing 171.47% at the moment leaves the stock 90.12% off its SMA200. GFAI registered -68.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 101.05%.

The stock witnessed a 120.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 278.94%, and is 329.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.94% over the week and 23.87% over the month.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has around 1705 employees, a market worth around $21.53M and $33.69M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 404.46% and -75.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.20% this year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62M, and float is at 1.18M with Short Float at 5.12%.